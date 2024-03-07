Doncaster Rovers have to shed the 'what-ifs' after a season full of them

Rovers' boss Grant McCann shows his frustrations during the draw at Bradford. (Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

Manager Grant McCann, speaking to the media pitchside at Valley Parade following his side's 1-1 draw at Bradford City, betrayed the look a man who knew his players had let it slip.

They were six minutes away from what would have been a major shot in the arm. After Luke Molyneux's classy finish into the bottom corner had given them a first half lead, Rovers looked like they were holding out for a statement win - only for former loanee Tyler Smith to fire home and ensure spoils were shared.

Rovers had had a handful of chances to kill the game off and McCann's biggest grumble post-match was that they lacked the killer instinct to finish off sides - something he believes will come, eventually.

"We need to get to the point - and we will do - where we kill teams off. Ultimately our lack of killer instinct has meant we've not won."

The 'what-ifs' have punctuated this whole campaign for McCann and his side.

What if the injury list hadn't been as grim. What if they had held out for a little longer in games. What if they had turned the screw when on top - Bradford being a prime example.

From the nadir of the season down at Sutton last month, the tide is slowly turning. Players are hobbling out of the treatment room and the run of just one loss in their last seven games clearly points to a side on the up.

Some may say that the increase in performance levels in recent games is only down to the fact players are chasing the carrot of contract extensions.

Perhaps. But it also shows McCann and his staff are finally unearthing a little bit of consistency from this group.

In reality this team aren’t going to be relegated nor will they nab that final play-off spot. The fact is that these next 11 games are effectively a shop window for those who wish to be a part of the big reset.

For McCann and whichever players survive the summer cull, there's plenty they would like to forget about this season before starting afresh.