Recap Bradford City 1-1 Doncaster Rovers as Grant McCann's side denied win

Doncaster Rovers are on the road tonight, away at Yorkshire rivals Bradford City.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 5th Mar 2024, 17:58 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 21:41 GMT
Valley Parade, Bradford. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)Valley Parade, Bradford. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Valley Parade, Bradford. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Grant McCann’s side are looking to get back on track having lost 3-1 at Walsall last weekend.

Stay with us through the night as we bring you regular updates:

Bradford v Rovers LIVE

21:40 GMT

Full-time

It finishes 1-1 here. Reaction to come.

21:39 GMT

Card

TLT yellow-carded for apparent time-wasting.

21:35 GMT

Added time

4 minutes.

21:34 GMT

Final minute

Into the last minute. Bradford on top as we enter stoppage time.

21:32 GMT

Sub

Rowe replaces Craig.

21:32 GMT

Close

Adelakun flashes it across the area but it just evades the onrushing Ironside.

21:31 GMT

The goal

Tyler Smith sweeps home after a centre is played from the left. 1-1.

21:29 GMT

GOAL

Bradford level up matters as Tyler Smith sweeps home after a precise centre from the left.

21:28 GMT

Cook

Rises highest to a hanging cross but TLT is firmly behind it.

21:25 GMT

Chance!

Lovely half-volley from Maxwell is tipped over by Walker.

