Recap Bradford City 1-1 Doncaster Rovers as Grant McCann's side denied win
Grant McCann’s side are looking to get back on track having lost 3-1 at Walsall last weekend.
Stay with us through the night as we bring you regular updates:
Bradford v Rovers LIVE
Full-time
It finishes 1-1 here. Reaction to come.
Card
TLT yellow-carded for apparent time-wasting.
Added time
4 minutes.
Final minute
Into the last minute. Bradford on top as we enter stoppage time.
Sub
Rowe replaces Craig.
Close
Adelakun flashes it across the area but it just evades the onrushing Ironside.
The goal
Tyler Smith sweeps home after a centre is played from the left. 1-1.
GOAL
Bradford level up matters as Tyler Smith sweeps home after a precise centre from the left.
Cook
Rises highest to a hanging cross but TLT is firmly behind it.
Chance!
Lovely half-volley from Maxwell is tipped over by Walker.