Grant McCann on Bradford City draw, referee performance and Doncaster Rovers regret

Rovers' manager Grant McCann was disappointed not to hold on for the win at Bradford.

Manager Grant McCann spoke to the media post-match. Here’s a transcript of what he said:

Q: Verdict on that?

GM: "I'm really disappointed we've drawn the game. I thought first half we were outstanding. I'm always honest and always come out and tell you what I told the lads. We need to get to the point - and we will do - where we kill teams off. We had Bradford on the ropes first half and exploited spaces. I thought we were very, very good on a shocking pitch as you can see.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We knew we'd get a reaction from Bradford. They're combative and waited for that one moment. We had chances to score second half and I'm just disappointed. Usually you come to Bradford and get a point and it's a good result but I'm disappointed we've not got more.

"The team's performing to a good level at the moment. We just didn't kill the game off tonight."

Q: It's one thing to stifle Bradford but some of the patterns of play were brilliant weren't they? Has it been a long time coming?

GM: The players are in good form at the moment. We got it wrong Saturday at Walsall and it cost us. Tonight I felt we got everything right apart from that killer second goal. It just didn't come our way and unfortunately we got done and conceded. We had some good moments where we should have scored second half but ultimately our lack of killer instinct has meant we've not won tonight."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Q: The key moment seemed like when James Maxwell was denied by an excellent save?

GM: "Once he hit it he was running backwards - I think he thought it was going to hit the back of the stand! It was a tremendous strike and good save. I'm really gutted because of how we played and that we've only drawn.

"We didn't throw our toys out of the pram after Walsall. We just focused on this game and put a plan in place. As I say I thought we were excellent tonight.

"It's a tough place to come and we should've won so credit to Bradford. We need to keep teams on the ropes and kill them off. That's let us down today.

Q: What did you make of the pitch?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GM: We knew it would be flat as it's not rained for a few days and the ground staff have done well to get it to this stage, especially from Saturday. When we were here last time it was very similar.

Q: What did you make of the referee?