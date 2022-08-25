Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers have been linked with a move for the experienced defender, 30, who appears to be out of favour with his current club Portsmouth in League One.

But money is proving to be a stumbling block in any potential deal.

Doncaster's Tommy Rowe tussles for the ball with Portsmouth's Kieron Freeman at the Eco-Power Stadium last season.

According to Rovers boss McSheffrey, Freeman, formerly of Derby County and Sheffield United, is earning ‘a lot of’ it at Pompey and Doncaster have already spent their transfer budget.

He told The Free Press: “It’s a bit of an unrealistic one. The Cowley’s (Portsmouth’s management team) like him as a person and as a player.

"He’s not our player first and foremost, so I won’t talk out of term.

"There’s been a couple of conversations but unless it was a substantial contribution to his salary they are better off keeping him and using him, and him being a really good squad player for them.

"That’s as far as it went really.”

McSheffrey, who has already made 10 signings this summer, plans to turn his attention to the possibility of further additions after this weekend’s game against another of League Two’s four remaining unbeaten sides, Northampton Town.

The transfer window shuts at 11pm next Thursday, but clubs will still be able to sign unattached players after that date.

McSheffrey said: “We just keep going with what we have got, we have got a decent squad and we are getting everything out of them at the minute.

"We trust what we have got in the building. Our starting teams, I feel, are always capable of winning games of football.”

He continued: “Sometimes we just need that little bit of back-up and strength in depth.

”But we’ve still got some good players to come off the bench.”

McSheffrey revealed there has been no interest in any of his star players as of yet and said: “There’s been been conversations about getting some of our younger players out on loan to non league, but we are not in a position to be offloading too many yet because they are all having an input come the weekend and on matchdays.”

Doncaster defender Charlie Seaman remains available for loan.