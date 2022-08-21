What Doncaster Rovers boss said about transfer interest in Portsmouth defender Kieron Freeman
Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey has played down reported interest in Portsmouth defender Kieron Freeman.
The former Derby County and Sheffield United defender, now 30, is out of favour at Fratton Park and has been linked with a move to the Eco-Power Stadium.
A report from the south coast claimed Rovers made a bid for one-time Wales international Freeman, who has one year left on his current contract.
But McSheffrey said: "There’s no major interest. His agent calls me quite often to see if we could probably take him.
"He’s a good player but ultimately a good player on a lot of money at Portsmouth, so we’ve got to prioritise where we put it (transfer funds).”
Freeman is one of several players who have offered their services to Doncaster following the club’s unbeaten start in League Two, which stretched to five games after Saturday’s 2-1 win over Salford City.
No further transfer activity, in or out, is imminent, however.
McSheffrey added: “There’s been a couple of conversations.
"It’s people that want to come and play for us. There’s people ringing me asking ‘do you want to do something? Can you do this? Can you do that?’.
"It’s a good sign that they want to come and play for us. I’ll have a chat with the hierarchy this week and see what they feel we need to do and if there’s things we can do.”
Bailey Conway, a young midfielder who captained Rossington Main last season, remains on trial with Rovers.
Elsewhere, former Doncaster youth team goalkeeper Luke Chadwick is understood to have signed for National League side Chesterfield after his release earlier this summer.