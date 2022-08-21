Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Derby County and Sheffield United defender, now 30, is out of favour at Fratton Park and has been linked with a move to the Eco-Power Stadium.

A report from the south coast claimed Rovers made a bid for one-time Wales international Freeman, who has one year left on his current contract.

Kieron Freeman in action against Sheffield Wednesday for Portsmouth last season. Photo: Steve Ellis.

But McSheffrey said: "There’s no major interest. His agent calls me quite often to see if we could probably take him.

"He’s a good player but ultimately a good player on a lot of money at Portsmouth, so we’ve got to prioritise where we put it (transfer funds).”

Freeman is one of several players who have offered their services to Doncaster following the club’s unbeaten start in League Two, which stretched to five games after Saturday’s 2-1 win over Salford City.

No further transfer activity, in or out, is imminent, however.

McSheffrey added: “There’s been a couple of conversations.

"It’s people that want to come and play for us. There’s people ringing me asking ‘do you want to do something? Can you do this? Can you do that?’.

"It’s a good sign that they want to come and play for us. I’ll have a chat with the hierarchy this week and see what they feel we need to do and if there’s things we can do.”

Bailey Conway, a young midfielder who captained Rossington Main last season, remains on trial with Rovers.