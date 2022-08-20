Doncaster Rovers face nervous wait to discover seriousness of injuries to trio

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All three players went off injured in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Salford City and headed straight down the tunnel for further treatment.

There was particular concern for Anderson, with the centre-back having only returned to the starting XI for the first time since December last weekend against AFC Wimbledon

Doncaster Rovers defender Tom Anderson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Anderson, Rovers boss McSheffrey said: "It’s a bit of a back spasm. He’s had three games in a week from nowhere, the third game is always going to be the tricky one.

"Same with Knoyley, he landed on his back in front of the dugout and felt a little something. It set his muscles into a little bit of a spasm and he couldn’t shake it off.”

Adam Long replaced Anderson for his first league appearance in a Doncaster Rovers shirt, which lasted just 43 minutes.

McSheffrey added: "Adam Long, it was a kick on his quad but as hit foot was in the ground he just hyperextended his knee.

"We’ll just have to wait and see and see what the physio wants to do. There may be scans on Monday.”

Left-back James Maxwell was also withdrawn at half-time.

That switch was for tactical reasons, however.

McSheffrey said: “He built into the half well but I thought he started slow along with three or four others.

"I thought (Luke) Bolton was probably their biggest threat at times and we were getting done on the one-two’s a little bit.