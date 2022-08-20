Doncaster Rovers face nervous wait to discover seriousness of injuries to trio
Gary McSheffrey faces a nervous wait to discover how long Tom Anderson, Kyle Knoyle and Adam Long will be out for.
All three players went off injured in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Salford City and headed straight down the tunnel for further treatment.
There was particular concern for Anderson, with the centre-back having only returned to the starting XI for the first time since December last weekend against AFC Wimbledon
Most Popular
-
1
Doncaster Rovers player ratings after Kyle Hurst inspires win over Salford City
-
2
The story of how Kyle Hurst-inspired Doncaster Rovers came from behind to beat Salford City
-
3
The Doncaster Rovers team predicted to take on Salford City
-
4
Gary McSheffrey discusses his style of play as Doncaster Rovers manager
-
5
Doncaster Rovers face nervous wait to discover seriousness of injuries to trio
On Anderson, Rovers boss McSheffrey said: "It’s a bit of a back spasm. He’s had three games in a week from nowhere, the third game is always going to be the tricky one.
"Same with Knoyley, he landed on his back in front of the dugout and felt a little something. It set his muscles into a little bit of a spasm and he couldn’t shake it off.”
Adam Long replaced Anderson for his first league appearance in a Doncaster Rovers shirt, which lasted just 43 minutes.
McSheffrey added: "Adam Long, it was a kick on his quad but as hit foot was in the ground he just hyperextended his knee.
"We’ll just have to wait and see and see what the physio wants to do. There may be scans on Monday.”
Left-back James Maxwell was also withdrawn at half-time.
That switch was for tactical reasons, however.
McSheffrey said: “He built into the half well but I thought he started slow along with three or four others.
"I thought (Luke) Bolton was probably their biggest threat at times and we were getting done on the one-two’s a little bit.
"I know (Tommy) Rowe has got game intelligence and nous to nulify someone like Bolton.”