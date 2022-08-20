Doncaster Rovers player ratings after Kyle Hurst inspires win over Salford City

Gary McSheffrey’s side produced their best performance yet to make it three wins from three at the Eco-Power Stadium in League Two despite a poor start.

Salford took an early lead through Brandon Thomas-Asante’s tap-in after 10 minutes but Rovers stepped up their performance level and got themselves on equal terms via a wonder goal from 20-year-old Hurst following a short corner.

The former Birmingham City youngster then added a second just after the hour mark when he converted from close range after being played through on goal by Lee Tomlin.

A brilliant afternoon was soured by the loss of Tom Anderson and Kyle Knoyle to injury in the first half, while James Maxwell was also withdrawn at the break.

Here’s how we rated the Rovers players

1. Doncaster Rovers player ratings Doncaster's Kyle Hurst celebrates his second goal of the day.

2. Jonathan Mitchell - 8 Claimed numerous dangerous-looking balls into the box and got hurt in the process more than once.

3. Kyle Knoyle - N/A Little chance to get going before going off injured after 20 minutes.

4. Tom Anderson - N/A A worrying site seeing him subbed off and taken straight down the tunnel after just 12 minutes. Might have done better as part of a collective defensive effort in the opening stages and for the goal.