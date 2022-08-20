Doncaster Rovers player ratings after Kyle Hurst inspires win over Salford City
Kyle Hurst’s first ever goals in professional football helped Doncaster Rovers come from behind to beat Salford City 2-1 and maintain their unbeaten start to the season.
Gary McSheffrey’s side produced their best performance yet to make it three wins from three at the Eco-Power Stadium in League Two despite a poor start.
Salford took an early lead through Brandon Thomas-Asante’s tap-in after 10 minutes but Rovers stepped up their performance level and got themselves on equal terms via a wonder goal from 20-year-old Hurst following a short corner.
The former Birmingham City youngster then added a second just after the hour mark when he converted from close range after being played through on goal by Lee Tomlin.
A brilliant afternoon was soured by the loss of Tom Anderson and Kyle Knoyle to injury in the first half, while James Maxwell was also withdrawn at the break.
Here’s how we rated the Rovers players