Doncaster Rovers flop scores against David Beckham’s Inter Miami
It appears ex-Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ed Williams is enjoying more luck on the pitch in America than he did in South Yorkshire.
The 27-year-old is now plying his trade for Rochester New York FC, who are co-owned by Jamie Vardy, in the MLS (Major League Soccer) Next Pro league.
The division forms part of the third tier of the United States soccer league system and consists mainly of reserve sides for MLS clubs.
Williams joined Rochester New York on loan from Doncaster in February, having been transfer-listed by former Rovers boss Richie Wellens last summer.
He has since made 17 appearances for Bruno Baltazar’s side and captained them on several occasions.
On Sunday, he grabbed a late consolation goal in their 2-1 defeat to Inter Miami CF II, with Manchester United and England legend David Beckham watching on from the stands.
Beckham co-owns Inter Miami and his second son Romeo, 19, plays for their reserve team.
Romeo, who plays as a forward, assisted Inter Miami’s second goal in the match.
Coincidentally, Williams netted his first goal for Rochester New York in a 4-1 win over an Inter Miami CF II side featuring Romeo Beckham and Harvey Neville - son of Phil, now in charge of the club’s first team, in May.
Williams was released by Rovers at the end of last season after their relegation to League Two was confirmed.
The ex-Cheltenham Town youngster made 20 appearances in all competitions for Doncaster after joining in 2020 under Darren Moore following a successful trial.
Based in the state of New York, Rochester sit fourth in the Eastern Conference Northeast Division after 30 games.