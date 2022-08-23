Doncaster Rovers tell defender he can leave the club on loan

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defender Seaman’s only involvement this season has been as a second-half substitute in the Carabao Cup first-round defeat to Lincoln City.

The 22-year-old right-back, who has made 18 appearances for Rovers since joining the club in 2020, has one year left on his current contract.

Charlie Seaman could soon leave Doncaster Rovers.

Doncaster boss McSheffrey said: “We had a chat with Charlie at the end of the season. He’s still contracted, but if Charlie was able to find himself a loan he could go.

"He’s a good lad, he turns up, he trains, but ultimately it’s one of them."

McSheffrey added: “If we need him he could be playing, but he could leave if he wanted to.”

An injury to first-choice right-back Kyle Knoyle – the severity of which is not yet known – may well open the door for Seaman to stake a claim for regular first-team football at the Eco-Power Stadium.

The AFC Bournemouth academy graduate made 14 appearances in League One last season, having previously spent time on loan with Maidstone United in the National League South.

Centre-back Ollie Younger deputised at right-back during pre-season but is out for several months after tearing his hamstring.

Youth team graduate Bobby Faulkner, 18, replaced Knoyle at right-back in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Salford before switching to his more natural position at centre-half with midfielder Harrison Biggins dropping into the role.

McSheffrey did not rule out bringing in more players after losing Knoyle, Tom Anderson and Adam Long to injury last weekend.

He said: “It does leave us a bit bare-boned, everyone can see that.

"There’s a few that could be back in a couple of weeks but it’s to soon to chuck them back in.

"It’s a marathon of a season.”

Doncaster are said to be interested in out-of-favour Portsmouth defender Kieron Freeman, but budget constraints have so far thwarted any deal.

Having brought in ten players this summer – including nine on permanent deals – Rovers have little, if any, wiggle room left in their transfer pot.

Seaman is one of few fringe players who could be moved on to help free up funds.