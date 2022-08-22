Doncaster Rovers boss fires warning to the rest of League Two after latest win

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers continued their unbeaten start to life back in League Two with a 2-1 win over much-fancied Salford City at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday – their third win in the opening five games.

McSheffrey’s side lost defensive trio Tom Anderson, Kyle Knoyle and Adam Long to injuries against the Ammies but came from behind to take all three points thanks to Kyle Hurst’s double.

Doncaster's Gary McSheffrey.

“We will continue to try and find a way, whatever is thrown at us,” vowed the Doncaster boss, who agreed ‘100 per cent’ with a suggestion his team have yet to hit full speed.

"We’re playing against new teams we haven’t played before and some we haven’t played for five years.

"There’s always different variables thrown at us and we feel we have got players that can work it out and follow whatever tactics we give them.”

Injuries and tactical tweaks meant Rovers changed formation and personnel several times in their first-ever competitive meeting against Salford.

McSheffrey added: “It felt like we were down to ten at times because another thing was thrown at us.

"I’m delighted we came through it and got the win because they were good, they will be up there.”

He continued: "It just shows we have got good character in the squad.

"They left everything out there, but we always feel we can try and squeeze a bit more out of them.”

Saturday’s victory was the first time Doncaster have registered back-to-back league wins since March 2021.

They have already taken seven points from losing positions this season, having not come from behind to win a match in almost two years before the win over Sutton United.

McSheffrey said: “It’s points over performances at this stage of the season, one-hundred per cent.”

Doncaster currently occupy fifth spot in the early season table and could welcome back potentially key players such as Jon Taylor and Ben Close this month.

Asked whether the team’s start to the season has taken him by surprise, McSheffrey said: “I know that we put the work in and I know we care.