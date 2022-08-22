Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man of the moment built on a promising start to his Rovers career with two super strikes – his first goals in professional football – to earn his new team a 2-1 win over Salford City on Saturday.

Winger Hurst joined Doncaster on a two-year deal earlier this summer following a successful trial during pre-season and has played in every game so far this season.

Doncaster's match-winner Kyle Hurst.

The 20-year-old said: “It’s been a great start and I'm loving it, every second of it.

"It’s a pleasure to be a part of the team.”

Hurst spent 13 years at Birmingham after joining the club’s pre-academy from MK Dons, where he had been since the age of just five.

He had one year left on his Blues contract, plus the option of a further year, but asked to leave.

Hurst added: “I wasn’t playing, I wasn’t happy, so I said ‘can I get a transfer?’.

"They let me go, to be fair to them, on a free.

"I’m in a much better place and I’m really happy. I can’t wait to push forward.”

The youngster caught Gary McSheffrey’s eye after starring in a friendly for his former club.

Hurst added: “I spoke to the gaffer and he wanted to get me down straight away.

"I jumped at it. I think there was (interest elsewhere) but this was the one I thought I could get the best opportunity for myself.

"I loved it straight away.”

Proud parents Tacey and Simon were at the Eco-Power Stadium to watch their son open his account in professional football together with his girlfriend Lucy and her family.

Hurst, who has made the move away from home for the first time, added: “It feels unbelievable. I can’t really describe the feeling. I feel over the moon, I’m so pleased.

"They are the moments I play for and I live for. It’s the best feeling in the world.”

And for the big question, was his first goal a cross or a shot?

"I’d say it was a bit of both,” said Hurst.