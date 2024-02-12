Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This season has seen Rovers deal with a clutch of injuries to key players and it's meant hardly any continuity across the team. Centre-half has especially been affected, with Joseph Olowu the only out-and-out centre-back to have started 20 or more league games so far this season. Tom Anderson, Richard Wood and Jay McGrath have all been in and out of the team although Owen Bailey has, at times, filled in there too.

Last Saturday against Tranmere was the campaign in a nutshell. Olowu had to go off at half-time, and was replaced by Anderson. McGrath missed out completely after also exiting the action at half-time in the previous game, at Sutton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Veterans Anderson and Wood saw out the second half and ensured a vital win for McCann's team.

But with Olowu (hamstring) and McGrath (hip) both expected to be available once more for Tuesday's trip to Salford, it leaves McCann with plenty of options at the back as to who gets the nod from the start at the Peninsula Stadium.

"Tom and Richard are both very experienced, very calm," McCann told the Free Press. "Tranmere brought some quick players on in the second half but they both used their experience and got their bodies across. We feel like we've got good centre-halves at the club.

"We've got Jay (McGrath) obviously too, who we feel is going to be a tremendous talent. As I say we've got good centre-halves but it's been an area for us this season where we've not had enough of them fit. It's been a real issue and it's been hard to get a partnership going because of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tranmere was a good win for us but our focus will quickly now turn to Salford.”