Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Rovers' injury situation has felt like whack-a-mole this season. Constant injuries, often leaving players on the sidelines long-term, has been the story of Rovers' season.

On Saturday, just minutes after a vital victory over Tranmere Rovers manager Grant McCann confirmed the news that Ben Close will miss the remainder of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then told the Free Press how Jon Taylor is now also on the treatment table. The long-serving 31-year-old has played just five times all season and after suffering a bizarre injury in an incident away at Sutton United, it now looks as though he will need an operation.

"Tayls has picked up another injury, unfortunately," McCann said. "It's a different area of his knee. He will need an operation but what type of injury, we don't yet know.

"It was something really, really soft. It happened during the decision where we got the penalty at Sutton. When the ball dropped on the edge of the box, it (injury) came from the shot Jon had just after that. You can't make it up really.

"But Tayls has been through dark days for the last couple of years and he's so strong-minded. And I'm sure he'll be fitter and stronger for it."