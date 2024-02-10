News you can trust since 1925
'Got the X factor' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from vital Tranmere win

Doncaster Rovers got back to winning ways with a vital 2-0 win over Tranmere Rovers.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 10th Feb 2024, 17:21 GMT

Joe Ironside and Hakeeb Adelakun got the goals for Grant McCann’s side. Here’s how we rated the players today:

Hakeeb Adelakun was Rovers' star man against Tranmere. (Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD).

On his home debut the Hull loanee made a clutch of good, smart saves. Often chose to go short and made fans' heart skip a few beats with the willingness to take as long as possible. Made some key claims late on when pressure was being piled on.

2. Thimothee Lo-Tutala 7

Steady at right-back. Will be disappointed that Tranmere's goal came down his side but apart from that he can be pleased with his showing.

3. Jamie Sterry 6

Getting better with each game, the skipper put in ample clearances and just office that steady head that is vital when seeing out wins.

4. Richard Wood 7

