'Got the X factor' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from vital Tranmere win

Joe Ironside and Hakeeb Adelakun got the goals for Grant McCann’s side. Here’s how we rated the players today:
1. Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, Sky Bet League Two, Doncaster Rovers v Tranmere Rovers , Eco Power Stadium, Doncaster, UK 10/2/2024, K.O 3.00pm Doncasters' Hakeeb Adelakun puts the ball into the six yard box
Hakeeb Adelakun was Rovers' star man against Tranmere. (Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD). Photo: HOWARD ROE
2. Thimothee Lo-Tutala 7
On his home debut the Hull loanee made a clutch of good, smart saves. Often chose to go short and made fans' heart skip a few beats with the willingness to take as long as possible. Made some key claims late on when pressure was being piled on. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. Jamie Sterry 6
Steady at right-back. Will be disappointed that Tranmere's goal came down his side but apart from that he can be pleased with his showing. Photo: HOWARD ROE
4. Richard Wood 7
Getting better with each game, the skipper put in ample clearances and just office that steady head that is vital when seeing out wins. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD