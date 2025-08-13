Doncaster Rovers discover Carabao Cup second round opponents
Grant McCann's side romped to an eye-catching 4-0 win away at Championship side Middlesbrough on Tuesday night in one of the stand-out performances of the first round.
Their reward for that stunning performance is a trip to League Two side Accrington Stanley. The fixture is scheduled for the week commencing Monday, August 25.
Rovers have exited the competition at the second round in each of the last two seasons, both times at the hands of Premier League side Everton.
Tuesday's win on Teesside - achieved despite McCann making 11 changes to his team - earned rave reviews with the manager saying: "It was top class from start to finish. We showed our energy, bite and quality. I thought the first 25 or 30 minutes of the first half was one of the best performances since I've been back at the club in terms of how we controlled the game. It's definitely one of the best cup results I've had as a manager - in terms of this performance, it's certainly right up there."
Rovers return to league action this weekend when Wycombe Wanderers travel to DN4.