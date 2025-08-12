Doncaster Rovers seal rampant Carabao Cup win at second tier Middlesbrough: report + ratings

Doncaster Rovers turned on the style to stun Middlesbrough 4-0 and dump the Championship side out of the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perhaps more impressive than the result was the manner of the performance, especially given that Grant McCann opted to change his entire starting XI from the weekend league win over Mansfield. For most League One sides travelling away to a second tier team, that decision might have seemed dicey but McCann believes he has built a squad that has quality laced throughout and they certainly showed that here.

One of those to come in was Ben Close. Handed his first Rovers start of any kind since last December, he was the man who fired the visitors in front after a hugely positive start full of purpose and vigour. A clutch of early, well-put-together moves from Rovers had faded out prematurely before Close registered the opener on 11 minutes. Jordan Gibson made good inroads and fed Billy Sharp in the box. He then laid it off to Close and despite the best efforts of sliding Boro defender George McCormick, the ball took a slight nick on its way past goalkeeper Tom Glover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boro, winners of this competition back in 2004, had made just five alterations but looked short of ideas or inspiration in what is still early days under their new manager Rob Edwards.

Rovers celebrate the opening goal against Middlesbrough.

It took the blow of going behind to spark them into life as first Delano Burgzorg crashed a shot against a post before strike partner Morgan Whittaker, a £6m signing for Boro, drew a fine save from Ian Lawlor just seconds later.

That passage proved crucial as Rovers would go on to double their lead just minutes later. Damola Ajayi, a livewire all game, played a huge role when a free-flowing move ended with Gibson's clipped centre landing fortunately at his feet. Ajayi then saw a shot parried by Glover but it cannoned onto captain Alfie Jones and trickled into the net to send the away end into overdrive.

It should have got even better soon after. Gibson should have got a deserved goal of his own to make it 3-0 but somehow planted a header wide from Sharp's looped centre in the box. Boro came back out for the restart, perhaps surprisingly, unchanged and those players were clearly desperate to make amends. Twice they had the increasingly over-worked Lawlor sprawling, to keep out first Callum Brittain and then Whittaker with an even better reactive save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boro rolled the dice first, just before the hour mark, with a triple substitution but it failed to result in them breaching the visitors' goal. Whittaker came closest with a free-kick straight down the throat of Lawlor but that was as good as it got.

Ben Close opens the scoring on Teesside.

With the hosts running out of time, Rovers took advantage of slack marking to notch a third when Robbie Gotts produced an arrowed finish into the bottom-left to kill off any brief hopes of a Boro comeback – and there was even time for a lovely Tom Nixon finish in the dyeing embers of ten minutes of stoppage time as Rovers ran riot on a night to remember.

Here's our player ratings from the Riverside:

Ian Lawlor 9

Some superb, alert saves at vital junctures, one in particular right before half-time to keep out a wicked Burgzorg shot and another just after half-time to stub out Whittaker. Rolled back the years.

Tom Nixon 9

A rare appearance and he got forward plenty and linked well with Ajayi down that right flank. Capped it off with a lovely fourth goal right at the death.

Sean Grehan 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Got stuck in and pressed all night. One highlight early doors when he stepped high up to pinch possession back. Booked. Came close with a header.

Jay McGrath 8

First outing of the season and was clearly keen to make up for lost time. Some bone-crunching tackles. Booked.

Jack Senior 8

Solid and combative as per as he restricted Boro to precious little down his flank, aside from a dangerous Brittain shot just after the restart.

Ben Close 9

Magnificent performance on what was his first Rovers start since December 2024. Got the opener and dictated play at the base of midfield. Ran the show at times.

Robbie Gotts 9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tenacious and ratty, full of bluster to charge down Boro's backline. A real pocket rocket who popped up with an arrowed third late on to kill the tie.

Joe Sbarra 8

Another who stepped up and put his hand up for a league starting role with some nice passes and involvement in high-octane, flowing attacks.

Damola Ajayi 9

Sparkling showing. Looked to be positive every time he picked up the ball. Will be claiming the second goal despite it going down as an own goal in some outlets. Very encouraging.

Billy Sharp 8

Veteran was a menace and a pest to Boro's backline all night. Big role in the opener, teeing up Close.

Jordan Gibson 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Played a big part in the two first half goals and could have got a third, but placed a header wide. One of many who caught the eye on Teesside.

Substitutes:

Glenn Middleton (Gibson, 65); Owen Bailey (Sbarra, 65); Luke Molyneux (Ajayi, 65); Joe Ironside (Sharp, 70); Connor O'Riordan (McGrath 78).

Subs not used: Lo-Tutala, Maxwell, Westbrooke, Crew.

Referee: M Corlett.