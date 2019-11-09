Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore frustrated at missed chances in Wimbledon cup tie

Darren Moore

Joe Pigott put Wimbledon ahead with Tom Anderson finding the equaliser in the second half to set up a replay at the Keepmoat ten days later.

Rovers had enjoyed the better of the attacking play and had opportunities to put the tie to bed at the first time of asking.

“I think we created the better chances in the game but it was just the final touch that eluded us,” Moore said.

“They got their noses in front and it’s a difficult place to come to down here.

“The conditions were tough as well today.

“To get the equalising goal and come away still with a chance of being in the cup tie, I’m really pleased.

“But if I’m splitting hairs, I think we’d done enough today to possibly come away with the win.

“I’m delighted with the chances created but frustrated that we didn’t manage to convert some of the chance.

“The big thing for me is that we do create the chances. We work on that and I just feel players will get themselves into positions and get the right touch on the ball.

“The commitment and endeavour, we saw a fully committed performance and I’m pleased we’ve come away not having lost the game.”

Moore said he was pleased with the character shown by his side in not being fazed by falling behind and pushing on for the equaliser.

“As a team we want to get ahead, we want to win games, we want to start on the front foot,” he said.

“But sometimes when you do go behind there’s good character and resilience with the boys. There’s good determination.

“We regrouped at half time and said we needed to put more pressure on them and get more bodies into the box.

“Sometimes we can win the game in open play but sometimes set plays might be a key point. We work on it in training.

“I was pleased for [coach] John Schofield today because it was a great delivery by Danny Amos and a great header by Tom and it gave us none more than we deserved to get back in the game.”