Doncaster Rovers cult hero makes exciting prediction as he reminisces over Belle Vue days

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Popular former Doncaster Rovers man Jan Budtz is tipping good things for his old club next season.

Last term saw Grant McCann's troops fall just short of promotion. They were edged out in the League Two play-off semi-finals on penalties by Crewe Alexandra.

That took some of the shine of what was a scintillating final third of the season with Rovers equalling a club record of ten consecutive league victories - a run that propelled them from the lower reaches of the table and right into the promotion conversation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Budtz, a cult hero in this corner of South Yorkshire after his spell in the mid-2000s, predicts they will go one better in 2024-25. The Dane is still involved at Rovers, running the development centre.

"Being part of the club, a lot of good things have been going on in the background," he said, speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield's Football Heaven.

"The additions that Grant has made so far to the squad are really, really promising. There's attacking players who want to get the ball and have good engines on them. I think we'll have a great year next season.

"You never know with football, but I think they're lining themselves up for a big season."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Budtz, who still occasionally turns out for local semi-pro team Rossington Main at the age of 45, also went down memory lane as he looked back on the famous League Cup run of 2005-06.

Jan Budtz is mobbed by his Rovers teammates after the shoot-out win over Manchester City in 2005. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

"That night at Belle Vue against Manchester City is probably the most talked-about night now whenever I speak to fans!," he adds, referring to the famous run that saw them topple City and Aston Villa before a quarter-final penalty shoot-out loss to Arsenal.