Doncaster Rovers cult hero makes exciting prediction as he reminisces over Belle Vue days
Last term saw Grant McCann's troops fall just short of promotion. They were edged out in the League Two play-off semi-finals on penalties by Crewe Alexandra.
That took some of the shine of what was a scintillating final third of the season with Rovers equalling a club record of ten consecutive league victories - a run that propelled them from the lower reaches of the table and right into the promotion conversation.
Budtz, a cult hero in this corner of South Yorkshire after his spell in the mid-2000s, predicts they will go one better in 2024-25. The Dane is still involved at Rovers, running the development centre.
"Being part of the club, a lot of good things have been going on in the background," he said, speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield's Football Heaven.
"The additions that Grant has made so far to the squad are really, really promising. There's attacking players who want to get the ball and have good engines on them. I think we'll have a great year next season.
"You never know with football, but I think they're lining themselves up for a big season."
Budtz, who still occasionally turns out for local semi-pro team Rossington Main at the age of 45, also went down memory lane as he looked back on the famous League Cup run of 2005-06.
"That night at Belle Vue against Manchester City is probably the most talked-about night now whenever I speak to fans!," he adds, referring to the famous run that saw them topple City and Aston Villa before a quarter-final penalty shoot-out loss to Arsenal.
"Obviously that was a great cup run. Beating City and nearly beating Arsenal as well. It's nice to reminisce with people in and around the club. The old Belle Vue ground was amazing and it's nice that people remember it."
