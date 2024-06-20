Doncaster Rovers confirm quartet of pre-season games including 'prestige' trip to Premier League side

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 20th Jun 2024, 11:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Doncaster Rovers' new cohort of under-18s have pencilled in four friendlies as they prepare for next season.

Frank Sinclair's charges finished last term strongly and are looking to build momentum ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

To that end, they've scheduled some enticing fixtures as they begin preparations. Pick of the bunch is a trip to Everton's Finch Farm training complex, when they'll face the Toffees youngsters on July 27.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sinclair's new-look group, including a fresh batch of scholars, will also hit the road when they play Armthorpe Welfare on July 13. That is the opening game of their pre-season, with a visit to Leeds-based Ultimate Football Coaching Academy on July 20. Seven days later sees them make the trip to Merseyside - for what the club describe as 'a prestige trip' - before they round-off preparations with a home game at Cantley Park against Rochdale.

DRFC under-18s pre-season:

July 13, Armthorpe Welfare (A)

July 20, UFCA (A)

July 27, Everton (A)

August 3, Rochdale (H)

Related topics:EvertonPremier LeagueLeedsRochdale

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.