Doncaster Rovers confirm quartet of pre-season games including 'prestige' trip to Premier League side
and live on Freeview channel 276
Frank Sinclair's charges finished last term strongly and are looking to build momentum ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.
To that end, they've scheduled some enticing fixtures as they begin preparations. Pick of the bunch is a trip to Everton's Finch Farm training complex, when they'll face the Toffees youngsters on July 27.
Sinclair's new-look group, including a fresh batch of scholars, will also hit the road when they play Armthorpe Welfare on July 13. That is the opening game of their pre-season, with a visit to Leeds-based Ultimate Football Coaching Academy on July 20. Seven days later sees them make the trip to Merseyside - for what the club describe as 'a prestige trip' - before they round-off preparations with a home game at Cantley Park against Rochdale.
DRFC under-18s pre-season:
July 13, Armthorpe Welfare (A)
July 20, UFCA (A)
July 27, Everton (A)
August 3, Rochdale (H)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.