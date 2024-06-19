Doncaster Rovers promotion odds and title price as bookmakers deliver verdict on League Two

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new season is inching closer, and for Doncaster Rovers good progress has already been made.

Grant McCann has wasted little time in revamping his squad with six new arrivals already through the door at DN4.

But how do the bookmakers see Rovers' chances of avenging last season's near-miss and sealing promotion in 2024-25?

Skybet have chalked up their latest odds and when it comes to their prices for title favourites, Rovers are joint-fourth favourites. Newly-promoted Chesterfield are out in front at 7/1 to make it back-to-back league crowns, with Carlisle and MK Dons joint-second at 9/1.

Gillingham are third at 10/1 with Rovers tied with Notts County at 12/1. It's a similar story when it comes to winning promotion via either one of the three automatic spots or the play-offs. Rovers are priced up at 3/1 to go up by any method. And for them to finish inside the top seven at the end of the regular season the odds are lower, coming in at 5/4.

Skybet League Two title odds

Chesterfield 7/1

Carlisle and MK Dons 9/1

Will Grant McCann and his side be celebrating promotion in 2024-25?

Gillingham 10/1

Notts County and Doncaster Rovers 12/1

Port Vale, Bradford and Salford 14/1

AFC Wimbledon 16/1

Cheltenham, Walsall, Tranmere and Crewe 20/1

Fleetwood and Barrow 25/1

Grimsby, Swindon, Colchester and Accrington 33/1

Newport County 40/1

Harrogate 50/1

Bromley 66/1

Morecambe 100/1