Doncaster Rovers chat: Jamie Sterry, a busy August and more transfers?

It's been a busy time for Doncaster Rovers lately.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fresh from an opening day win over Exeter City, the club confirmed Charlie Crew's return on loan from Leeds. The last few days has also seen more news emerge regarding Jamie Sterry's nasty facial injury sustained against the Grecians.

Rovers have a busy schedule ahead, starting at Mansfield on Saturday. Ahead of that game, Free Press reporter Ricky Charlesworth and BBC Radio Sheffield's Robbie Andrews chewed the cud on the latest episode of 'Rovers Chat' with a range of topics covered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just a few items on the agenda included Sterry's injury, Crew's return and the potential for more ins and outs before the transfer window shuts on September 1.

Jamie Sterry is set to be sidelined for the next three or four weeks according to his manager Grant McCann.

To watch the discussion, click on the video player at the top of this page.