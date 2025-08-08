Doncaster Rovers chat: Jamie Sterry, a busy August and more transfers?
Fresh from an opening day win over Exeter City, the club confirmed Charlie Crew's return on loan from Leeds. The last few days has also seen more news emerge regarding Jamie Sterry's nasty facial injury sustained against the Grecians.
Rovers have a busy schedule ahead, starting at Mansfield on Saturday. Ahead of that game, Free Press reporter Ricky Charlesworth and BBC Radio Sheffield's Robbie Andrews chewed the cud on the latest episode of 'Rovers Chat' with a range of topics covered.
Just a few items on the agenda included Sterry's injury, Crew's return and the potential for more ins and outs before the transfer window shuts on September 1.
To watch the discussion, click on the video player at the top of this page.
