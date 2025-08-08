'Ready to act' - Doncaster Rovers prepared for all transfer eventualities, says Grant McCann

Grant McCann.

Grant McCann has reassured Doncaster Rovers fans that the club are "ready to act" should an unexpected event occur before the transfer window shuts.

The summer window closes for business on September 1. While most clubs are still scrambling around for signings, Rovers have pretty much done their business. Nine new arrivals have been sanctioned with eight of those through before June was out.

It has allowed McCann plenty of time to drill his ideas and methods into the new cohort and the new-look squad got off to a good start last weekend when they beat Exeter City 1-0 in the curtain-raiser.

McCann knows though that even the best-laid plans can quickly come undone - and he's determined to ensure Rovers are prepared for all eventualities.

"We're really pleased where we are at this moment in time (with our squad) but I know what happens and can happen in these windows," McCann told the Free Press. "You feel happy and then all of a sudden something can come along whether it be an injury, someone wants to leave or a club likes one of your players and comes in for him.

"So my mind is open to all those sort of things happening and it means you have to be ready to act - which we are."

The Northern Irishman was also asked about how important a player's character is when weighing up a signing, regardless of technical ability. When asked if he has ever pulled the plug on a transfer owing to a bad vibe about a player, he replied: "Many times. That's why it's always important to get a good character reference because his ability may be top-notch but the character might not be what you want.

"And then it's always important for me to go and meet the player, to make sure he wants to come to you. I'd never sign a player if we were pushing it and he was half-hearted about it. I would just walk away from the deal.

"That's massive for me in terms of recruitment - that the player wants to come. I'd never hold a gun to a player's head to come here or try to convince them if they don't want to be here."

Rovers head to Mansfield Town on Saturday.