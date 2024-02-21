Doncaster Rovers chat: Grimsby hammering, January additions and real momentum
Things are looking pretty rosy for Doncaster Rovers right now.
That's not always been the case for Grant McCann's side but last weekend's 4-1 evisceration of Grimsby Town certainly did plenty for the spirit of Rovers fans.
They're now unbeaten in four - their longest run in over a year. To that backdrop, over on our dedicated Rovers Free Press Facebook page we had a video chat.
Our writer Ricky Charlesworth spoke with BBC Radio Sheffield's Tom Biltcliffe, a regular watcher of Rovers. Click the video above to see what they said.