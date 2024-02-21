News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Doncaster Rovers chat: Grimsby hammering, January additions and real momentum

Things are looking pretty rosy for Doncaster Rovers right now.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 21st Feb 2024, 11:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

That's not always been the case for Grant McCann's side but last weekend's 4-1 evisceration of Grimsby Town certainly did plenty for the spirit of Rovers fans.

They're now unbeaten in four - their longest run in over a year. To that backdrop, over on our dedicated Rovers Free Press Facebook page we had a video chat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Our writer Ricky Charlesworth spoke with BBC Radio Sheffield's Tom Biltcliffe, a regular watcher of Rovers. Click the video above to see what they said.

Rovers come from 2-0 down as trialist gets run-out

‘Off to the Sal’ – BBC to broadcast live show after viral Rovers’ phone-in call

Related topics:GrimsbyGrant McCannBBC Radio Sheffield