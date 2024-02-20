Doncaster Rovers come from two goals down in 'important' fixture - trialist has run-out
and live on Freeview channel 276
It was after last weekend's 5-1 thumping of Grimsby that Rovers chief Grant McCann announced his side would be heading to Tranmere Rovers for a 'bounce' game.
The exercise has been done previously this season and it comes during a rare blank midweek for McCann's side with a full seven days separating the Grimsby game and the upcoming visit of AFC Wimbledon.
McCann, speaking on the eve of the game, said: "It's just to get some of the boys some minutes. It's for the likes of Jack Goodman, Jay McGrath, most of the subs we saw at Grimsby, young Will Flint, Sam Straughan-Brown.
"A lot of the boys need game time and some minutes and Tuesday will be important for us to get that into them, as well as having a good week's training with everyone as well."
McCann was true to his word with a strong team fielded. Joseph Olowu and McGrath both started in defence after returning from recent knocks.
Hurst also started after coming off the bench to score the fifth at Blundell Park last weekend. Rovers also fielded an unnamed trialist – who the Free Press is led to understood is a senior forward player – for the fixture against Nigel Adkins' side.
The hosts were 2-0 up thanks to first half goals from Luke Norris and Josh Hawkes. But Rovers rallied and Jack Degruchy, who had recently been on loan at Kettering, tapped home on the hour.
Jack Goodman then pounced on a loose ball from a corner midway through the second half and that's how it stayed.
Tuesday's game at Prenton Park was played behind closed doors.