Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And now a local radio phone-in is going to be broadcasting live from the subject location of 'that' Doncaster Rovers fan's infamous conversation.

When Paul, the Rovers fan, rang into BBC Radio Sheffield's Praise or Grumble earlier this month he probably didn't know he'd become a viral hit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His brief but bizarre chat with presenter Rob Staton went down more than a few avenues. He discussed Rovers' draw at Sutton earlier that day, gave praise to his pal 'Tony' for making the long trek down to London, made a brief mention of hooliganism and then called for Rovers' chairman - whose name he couldn't recall - to be removed.

When Staton quizzed 'where is this going?' Paul quickly wrapped up his call, not before uttering the lines that have since become immortal in South Yorkshire quarters: "I'm going to the Sal for a pint."

He was of course referring to one of Doncaster's most popular watering holes, the Salutation on South Parade - a regular calling point for Rovers fans on matchdays.

It's safe to say that the episode has taken on a life of its own. We've had the memes and even the Rovers-themed take on Ant and Dec's 'On the Ball' song and then last weekend Rovers' winger Luke Molyneux posted on X (formerly Twitter) following the team's thumping win at Grimsby, saying: "I’m going to Sal for a pint, see ya later mate."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now BBC Radio Sheffield have confirmed they'll be broadcasting live from 'the Sal' this coming Friday (February 23) from 6-7pm.

The Salutation will host a special live episode of BBC Radio Sheffield's Football Heaven this Friday.

"We'll be at the infamous Sal - for a pint - for a special Football Heaven. There's nothing that could be better," Staton said, announcing the news on Monday night's show.

Judging by the reaction on social media it appears plenty of Rovers fans are set to head down on Friday.