Doncaster Rovers Chat: Goalscoring worries, Kettering and contract decisions

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 28th Nov 2024, 18:03 BST

Doncaster Rovers are about to embark on a stacked December.

Grant McCann’s side have a run of six league games, an EFL Trophy clash and an FA Cup fixture before the year is out.

Ahead of the busy schedule, the Free Press’ Rovers reporter Ricky Charlesworth discussed a number of topics with BBC Radio Sheffield’s Tom Biltcliffe. To watch the full chat, simply click the video player at the top of this page.

