Doncaster Rovers Chat: Goalscoring worries, Kettering and contract decisions
Doncaster Rovers are about to embark on a stacked December.
Grant McCann’s side have a run of six league games, an EFL Trophy clash and an FA Cup fixture before the year is out.
Ahead of the busy schedule, the Free Press’ Rovers reporter Ricky Charlesworth discussed a number of topics with BBC Radio Sheffield’s Tom Biltcliffe. To watch the full chat, simply click the video player at the top of this page.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.