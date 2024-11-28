Hardly-seen Doncaster Rovers man gets an hour in the legs in friendly thriller with Rotherham
The former Coventry City man has made just four appearances this season, the last of which came way back in early September. He suffered a thigh injury and his return has been a slow process. But a useful hour under his belt came in Wednesday's behind-closed-doors match with neighbours Rotherham United.
Grant McCann's side faced off against the Millers on the Eco-Power Stadium pitch, with a strong starting XI named. Harry Clifton notched twice for Rovers who leaked three goals in the space of seven first-half minutes.
Rovers are at Kettering on Sunday in the FA Cup (12pm) as they look to avoid an upset and get themselves into the hat for the iconic third round draw.
Speaking to the Free Press after last weekend's draw at Carlisle, McCann said: "It's just about us getting that intensity into Zain. It's important we get people back. There was some tough decisions again today, who to leave out of the squad but that's where we want to be."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.