'Excellent work' - Ex-Premier League ref's verdict on controversy in Doncaster Rovers' last game
It was a game that won't live long in the memory for most who attended, with a dearth of genuine scoring chances all afternoon.
But the hosts maybe felt aggrieved not to have pinched all the points late on when they thought they'd notched a late winner through
Cameron Harper.
However, Harper's celebrations were cut short when the assistant referee's flag was raised. George Kelly was the man who was deemed to be offside as he attempted to make contact with a rebound following Ted Sharman-Lowe's save from a Dan Adu-Adjei's initial shot. After Kelly missed the ball it fell to Harper who rifled home only for the flag to quickly be raised.
Speaking on Sky Sports News, former Premier League whistler Chris Foy says it was an "excellent" piece of officiating given most fans in the ground were surprised at first glance.
Foy said: "This is excellent work from the assistant referee as he identifies, firstly that the Carlisle No 9 (Kelly) is in an offside position at the moment of the shot is taken by Carlisle's No 14 (Adu-Adjei), and secondly that he then touches the ball before it is eventually put in the net.
"As the initial shot comes in and is saved, No 9 is in an offside position.
"As the shot is saved by the goalkeeper, No 9 makes contact with the ball diverting it into the path of No 3 (Harper), who slams it home. Because of this touch and his initial position, the assistant referee correctly puts his flag up as No 9 interferes with play. With the speed of the move and at such a crucial stage of the contest, this was excellent officiating."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.