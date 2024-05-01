Doncaster Rovers chat: Crewe flashbacks, Louis Jones debate and play-off chances

Doncaster Rovers are building towards the play-offs, with the first leg of their semi-final just days away.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 1st May 2024, 06:00 BST
Grant McCann's side travel to Crewe Alexandra on Bank Holiday Monday (May 6) looking to make a strong start to their tie against the Railwaymen. The return leg in South Yorkshire takes place four days later with the winners facing either MK Dons or Crawley at Wembley later in the month.

Ahead of that clash, Free Press Rovers reporter Ricky Charlesworth sat down for a chat with former DFP sports writer Peter Catt and BBC Radio Sheffield's Tom Biltcliffe to discuss a range of hot topics surrounding the club.

