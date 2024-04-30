Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But that doesn't mean Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann is about to follow suit.

In the immediate aftermath of last weekend's final day of the regular season Crewe Alexandra manager Lee Bell insisted that Rovers are "red-hot favourites" to emerge victorious from the two-legged meeting next month.

"It's an opportunity that we'll have to grasp," Bell said. "Doncaster will be red-hot favourites because of the run they've been on and players that we're obviously missing."

So, a genuine opinion or an early attempt at mind games? Whatever the intent, McCann is refusing to engage in similar tactics as we build towards the first leg at Gresty Road next Monday.

When asked about the prospect of facing the Railwaymen, McCann simply said: "My only focus is that we prepare the boys right.

"Truthfully, I hadn't thought about it (who they would meet in the play-offs).

"We're in there now and we know what we need to do - win over two legs to get to Wembley. Crewe have been in there all season and the manager's done a tremendous job in his first year.

Rovers' chief Grant McCann. Pic: Howard Roe.

"I wanted to just make sure we finished strong and we've certainly done that over the last 18 games in terms of result and over 30 we've been really consistent.

"We've managed to get ourselves in there. We've worked really, really hard."

McCann's comments came at the end of a bruising final day encounter at Gillingham, with Rovers having to make do with a point having played more than half an hour a man light following Thimothee Lo-Tutala's red card early in the second half.

The 2-2 draw ensured McCann's men remain unbeaten - a proud run that now stands at 12 games.

He added: "It's important we get the recovery right but also the training load. We don't want to veer away to something completely different so we'll keep it natural for the players."