Doncaster Rovers confirm ticket pricing and sale dates for play-off home tie with special souvenir option

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Grant McCann's men were in outstanding form in the final third of the season, winning 10 games on the spin and finishing fifth in the table.

That means a double-header against the Railwaymen awaits, with the first leg in Cheshire on Monday (May 6).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second leg takes place at the Eco-Power Stadium four days later and promises to be a special occasion under the lights at DN4.

A big crowd is expected and Rovers have now announced details regarding sales for the clash. As it is a play-off game, season ticket holders are permitted to purchase separate tickets.

Rovers have announced that they will be first in line for tickets, with these going on sale on Thursday, May 2. They are able to secure an extra ticket in addition to their own and will have their seat reserved up until Monday, May 6 when tickets go on general sale.

The club, on its website, stressed: "There is a strong possibility that a considerable majority of the home allocation will have been purchased prior to the point of general sale."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are priced at £20 - in line with what Crewe are charging for the away leg - with Rovers also offering a special souvenir package for this fixture. For £5 supporters can get a matchday programme and a specially printed BOCA ticket.