Rovers came off the pitch 2-0 losers but the scoreline could have been twice or even three times higher, their boss admitted.

The hosts created no fewer than 20 chances to score and missed numerous opportunities to extend their lead.

Doncaster's Lee Tomlin drives forward with the ball against Barrow.

Meanwhile, McSheffrey’s men managed just one effort on target all night as they fell to their second defeat in as many games.

He said: "The message at full time was 'we need more characters that stay in the game. We need better decision-making in possession.

"The second half became a game of turnover football and you eat into their hands to do that with their pace.

"We need to keep the ball better, the ball didn't stick up top all night.

"You can't just tiptoe around things and put cotton wool around players, they are 24, 25-year-olds, 33-year-olds. You have to tell them how it is at times.

"They have to be accountable enough to accept it. If you want to disect things and have a pop back that's fine, but we've got the video evidence.

"It's OK taking the plaudits when it's good but you have to be able to take the b********g now and again.

"There were a few words spoken and we definitely need a response and we need some energy around the place on Thursday because if anyone is moping they won't play."

“We had a good start. Now it's about who's coming with us because we've come up short for two games.”