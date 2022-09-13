Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey offers damning verdict on Barrow defeat

The Bluebirds missed a host of chances in the second half as Rovers also had goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell to thank for keeping the score at 2-0.

"It could have been five or six once they got two up," said McSheffrey, whose side slipped to their second consecutive loss in Cumbria.

A dejected Tommy Rowe after the final whistle.

"We looked pretty slow and they had way much more pace and energy than us on the counter attack.

"All in all I think we've got done by five or six sets of faster legs than what we've got."

Doncaster may have ended the game second best but had started brightly as they looked to avenge their first league defeat last time out against Mansfield Town.

But the hosts grew into the match and took a first-half lead through Ben Whitfield before Tyrell Warren doubled their advantage after the break.

McSheffrey added: "We needed to keep the ball better. We had players giving it away consistently.

"Nothing was sticking up top and we lost the fluency we had at the start of the game.

"But, at the start of the game with the fluency you have to have more desire to get in behind defences.

"We have to score at that point."

Doncaster managed just one effort on target all night, which came through Tommy Rowe.

But the versatile midfielder-turned-defender's effort was tame and barely troubled Barrow goalkeeper Paul Farman.

Even with Rovers trailing, it was Barrow who kept coming forward.

McSheffrey said: "Jonny (Mitchell) kept us in it, Jonny kept it to two.

"We played into their hands second half with their counter-attacks."

He added: "Our wingers and full-backs need to want to get in behind teams more and link up better.

"That's what we'll be working on but they should be a given for wingers and attackers.