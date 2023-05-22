Goalkeeper Ian Lawlor has returned to Doncaster to become McCann’s first signing since his second spell in charge was confirmed 10 days ago, signing a two-year contract.

McCann said last week he wanted to sign up to eight new players for a promotion push next season, but that number could increase.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann.

McCann said: “We are working very hard in terms of others as well and we are hoping to move on some very soon."

Lawlor previously spent four-and-a-half years at the Eco-Power Stadium and played under McCann during his first spell in charge.

He was also part of the Rovers side promoted from League Two in 2017.

The 28-year-old has spent the last two seasons with Dundee, who were promoted back to the Scottish Premiership at the first time of asking earlier this month, but made just 16 appearances.

Discussing his arrival, McCann said: “The previous promotion from League Two was a massive factor, the fact he’s been there and done it.

"He’s been involved in a Dundee team that’s won the league last year, he probably hasn’t played the games he wanted but there are circumstances around it.

"We are absolutely delighted to get him. He’s commanding, 6ft4, kicks the ball a mile, a good communicator and most of all he’s a good person.”

McCann hopes Lawlor will compete with Louis Jones and Ben Bottomley for the number 1 shirt at Doncaster.

The homegrown pair are currently mulling over new contract offers.

McCann said: “Once I sat down looking at the squad one of the things we felt (we needed) was a commanding presence, a goalkeeper that’s been there and done it.

"That’s a symbol of what we are looking at in the recruitment side of it.