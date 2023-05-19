Doncaster Rovers release five players with four more offered fresh terms

Jonathan Mitchell, Ro-Shaun Williams, Kieran Agard, Ollie Younger and Aidan Barlow have been released while discussions are taking place with Louis Jones, Ben Bottomley, Zain Westbrooke and Charlie Seaman over new contracts.

Rovers also confirmed Liam Ravenhill has signed a contract extension, the length of which was not disclosed.

Jack Goodman, who scored 21 goals for the youth team this season, has also been offered a professional deal, with nine other second-year scholars released.

Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell is one of four players leaving the club.

Caolan Lavery and Reo Griffiths have been transfer-listed.

Doncaster boss Grant McCann said: “These decisions leave us with a very good platform to begin shaping the squad for next season, while also giving us plenty of scope to make quality additions to the group.

“The focus for us now is recruiting quality in key positions across the team to ensure we have strong competition for places. I have made no secret that we will be looking for players with strong character that can deal with the rigours of the division and who can handle the multiple approaches to matches that League Two demands.

“We know we have very good options for this level in various positions but we need to make sure we have the competition within the squad that will drive us on to achieve our goals, which we have been very clear about.

“There is a youthful element to the current group of contracted players and we are determined to further their development. In the coming weeks we will be assessing options of suitable loans for them that we feel will offer them real value.

“This is always a difficult process to go through, especially when telling players they will not be offered new deals. I know all at the club wish to thank those leaving us for their efforts during their time here.”

Doncaster will invite Younger back for pre-season training as he continues his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury which kept him out for the entire 22/23 campaign.

Rovers have 17 players under contract for next season as things stand.

They are: James Maxwell, Tom Anderson, Joseph Olowu, Adam Long, Bobby Faulkner, Luke Molyneux, Ben Close, Tommy Rowe, Jon Taylor, Harrison Biggins, Kyle Hurst, Liam Ravenhill, Jack Degruchy, George Miller, Caolan Lavery, Tavonga Kuleya and Reo Griffiths.

Where could Rovers strengthen?

Mitchell’s exit means a goalkeeper is almost certain to be on McCann’s shopping list even if Jones and Bottomley extend their stay at the club.

Both were already known to McCann from his first spell in charge but neither is established at first-team level despite Jones finishing the season as number one.

Defender Seaman would be Doncaster’s only natural right-back should he choose to sign a new deal and would likely face competition for a starting spot next term.

He was made available for loan last summer but forced his way back into the first-team picture following Danny Schofield’s appointment as boss in October and went on to make 22 appearances.

Yet he is still viewed as a squad player by many.

A centre-back is also thought to be on Doncaster’s list of transfer targets.

Westbrooke’s signature would give McCann several options in central midfield, including Biggins, Close, Ravenhill and possibly Rowe.

Degruchy is also a central midfielder but has featured predominantly at right-back to date and could head out on loan again in 23/24.