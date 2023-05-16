Returning Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann wants to sign up to eight new players this summer.

McCann, whose second spell in charge was confirmed last week, has inherited 16 contracted players for next season – although some of them could leave either on loan or permanently.

Fresh terms are expected to be offered to some of the 10 squad members who are out of contract, but work to bring in new arrivals is already under way.

Grant McCann could be a busy man this summer (photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

McCann said: "Conversations are lined up and hopefully there will be offers going over to agents this week.

"As always, it’s tough in the off season because agents will hold out for as long as possible to try and get the best deal for their client, which is fair enough.

"But ultimately we need decisions and hopefully we can get the players that we need to get in.”

Former Hull and Peterborough chief McCann, who led Doncaster to the League One play-offs during his first spell in charge four years ago, wants to strengthen his side all over the pitch.

He previously spoke of his desire to add character to the team, who finished 18th in League Two this term, their lowest position since returning to the Football League 20 years ago.

Discussing recruitment, McCann said: “It’s about making sure we get the ones that fit the style of how want to play, that’s really important.

"There is no point bringing in a top player if he doesn’t fit with how we want to work.”

McCann and his assistant Cliff Byrne met some members of their squad for the first time today, when some of those out-of-contract players also discovered their fate.

An announcement on their futures will be made later this week.

Those players out of contract include goalkeeping trio Jonathan Mitchell, Louis Jones and Ben Bottomley as well as Ro-Shaun Williams, Charlie Seaman, Zain Westbrooke, Aidan Barlow, Liam Ravenhill, Kieran Agard and Ollie Younger.

Doncaster will begin the 2023/24 campaign on Saturday, 5 August.