Striker Goodman has been handed a two-year deal after a stellar campaign which saw him score 21 times for the Under-18s and break into Rovers’ first team.

The 18-year-old, from Nottingham, is the only second-year scholar at the club to have been offered professional terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann said: “I’ve been really impressed with Jack’s development, particularly in the games that he’s played at first team level at such a young age.

Doncaster's Jack Goodman.

“I’m looking forward to working with him in pre-season around the first team. As the start of the season approaches we’ll be examining options to get him out on loan to continue his development but we definitely want to keep him as part of the group for as long as possible.”

Goodman, who previously played for Notts County, spent a month on loan at eighth-tier Stamford AFC from December to January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made seven eight appearances for Doncaster this season, including one start in League Two away to Gillingham.

He also started against Newcastle United Under-21s in the Papa Johns Trophy.

On signing his first professional contract, Goodman said: “I’m really pleased. All my hard work has paid off from a little lad to now being in the first team.

“Now I’m striving for more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I can’t wait to work with the new manager and show him what I’ve got.

“I always love scoring goals and I just want to do that for the first team now.”