Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey sets strikers goal target for promotion

Rovers continued their upward momentum in League Two with a 1-0 win over Northampton Town last weekend thanks to George Miller’s third goal in six games.

Miller’s fellow forward Kieran Agard has also found the back of the net twice already from the bench this term.

George Miller goes through on goal against Northampton Town.

He previously scored 20 goals at this level in the 2018/19 season to help MK Dons secure automatic promotion.

McSheffrey said: “You want double figures off your strikers. As an attacking unit you probably need 45 to 50 goals off them to get promoted.

"Those are the challenges we have set them and Kieran and George are doing alright at the moment.”

Josh Andrews has also featured up front for Doncaster this season but has yet to get off the mark.

The towering forward is currently receiving treatment for tendonitis in his knee, which could force Rovers back into the transfer market for another striker before Thursday’s 11pm deadline.

Kyle Hurst, Tommy Rowe and Ro-Shaun Williams have all aided the attacking effort by getting on the scoresheet for Doncaster in the opening month.

McSheffrey also underlined the importance of keeping it tight at the other end after his side secured their second clean sheet of the season against the Cobblers.

He said: “We know we are going to have to win quite a few 1-0’s this season if we want to get to where we want to get.