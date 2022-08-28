Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 6ft 5 target man, who is on loan from Birmingham City until January, has returned to his parent club for treatment on tendonitis in his knee and missed Saturday’s 1-0 win over Northampton Town.

“I had it myself as a player and it’s a bit of a bugger,” said Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey.

Josh Andrews has returned to parent club Birmingham City for treatment on an injury.

"We just need to get him up and going on a strength programme.

"It’s crept up on him for the last couple of weeks. With his size and his joints he needs to get a little bit of work on it.”

Andrews was absent from Cantley Park this week as he began a course of treatment on the issue back in Birmingham.

The 20-year-old has made five appearances for Rovers since joining.

He has yet to score, but has proved to be a useful asset from the bench and offers a physical option McSheffrey wanted at the top of the pitch.

McSheffrey admitted he didn’t know when he might be back and added: “It could be a couple of weeks, it could be a long time.

"If it doesn’t clear up in a few days he will have a scan, just to see the extent of it.

"It would be nice to get him back in our building, but we might have to be patient.”

Doncaster want to bring in further additions before the transfer deadline at 11pm on Thursday.

But the club missed out on two strikers who chose to sign for other clubs, McSheffrey confirmed.

"It’d be nice to get a couple in to help the lads,” he said.

"At times we do look short. If we get any more (injuries) then we would be a little bit short.

"We continue to have a couple of irons in the fire in case we can strike.”

George Miller scored his third goal of the season against the Cobblers – which lifted Rovers up to third in League Two and stretched their unbeaten start to six games – while Kieran Agard has already found the back of the net twice this term.