Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winger Molyneux swapped his native North East for South Yorkshire this summer when he joined Rovers on a two-year deal from Hartlepool United.

He made his injury-delayed full debut in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Northampton Town, which stretched Doncaster’s unbeaten start to the 22/23 League Two campaign to six matches

Doncaster's Luke Molyneux in action against Northampton Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The main thing was to join a team I feel is going to be up there and going for promotion,” said Molyneux, 24.

"We have proved that already. I’m delighted to make the move and so far it’s paying off.”

Saturday’s win over another of the division’s fancied teams moved Rovers up to third in the early season table.

At the other end of the table, Molyneux’s former employers Hartlepool are second from bottom and without a win so far.

"We are looking at nothing less than automatic promotion,” added the former Sunderland youngster.

"If you look at the teams we have played, they are teams you think are going to be up there and in the automatic promotion spots – and we’ve beaten them.

"If we can do that, then do that against the teams that are not going to be up there, we shouldn’t have a problem getting automatic (promotion).”

Molyneux scored 12 goals in all competitions last term – a career best in a single campaign – and has spoken of his desire to beat that total this season.