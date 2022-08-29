Doncaster Rovers wait on decision over Rossington Main midfielder Bailey Conway

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midfielder Conway is back playing for Rossington Main in the Northern Counties East Football League Division One – the tenth tier of English football – and has featured in their last two games.

He spent pre-season on trial at Cantley Park after being recommended to Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey by Main boss Ben Hunter and is understood to still be training with the club.

Rossington Main's Bailey Conway tangles with Harvey Booth of Nostell.

But with just four days until the transfer window slams shut, McSheffrey’s priorities currently lie elsewhere.

Asked when he might make a decision on the former Sheffield United younger, McSheffrey told The Free Press: “We don’t know yet.

"We can’t just have a squad full of kids that are development players.

"If we are going to do anything in the next week or so it needs to be players that can step into the first team.”

Doncaster also have Liam Ravenhill, 19, and Jack Degruchy, also 19, on their books.

Like Conway, who captained Rossington at the age of 19 last term, they are both capable of playing in the centre of midfield.

On first-team recruitment, McSheffrey added: “In terms of the funds that were available, we are pretty much done.

"There were always intentions of doing some wheeling and dealing and maybe giving players the opportunity to go and get lots of game time at other clubs and free up some finances to do bits.

"But there’s quite a few players who got injured that would have been quite sought after had we had that discussion.”

McSheffrey admitted Rovers might benefit from more options up front after losing Josh Andrews to injury.

The target man, who stands at 6ft 5in, has returned to parent club Birmingham City for treatment on a tendonitis problem in his knee.

A return date for Andrews is not currently known.

Speaking after Saturday’s 1-0 win over Northampton Town, McSheffrey said: "We probably could do with a little bit of help in that area.”

Doncaster have missed out on two strikers, who chose to sign elsewhere.

They were also priced out of a potential move for Portsmouth defender Kieron Freeman.