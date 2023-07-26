Defender Sterry was left out of the side that beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 last night due to a back injury but may be fit enough to feature on Saturday, with the issue not thought to be serious.

The former Newcastle United youngster is expected to begin the season as Doncaster’s first-choice right-back, if fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after Tuesday’s win, McCann said: “Initially Mols (Luke Molyneux) was going to play with Jamie Sterry, but he’s got a stiff back that will keep him out for a couple of days.”

Doncaster Rovers defender Jamie Sterry.

Molyneux and Sterry previously formed a fruitful partnership on the right-hand side at former club Hartlepool, where summer signing Sterry spent last season.

The 27-year-old struggled with injuries as Pools were relegated from the Football League but still managed 28 appearances in all competitions.

He rejected fresh terms at Victoria Park to join Rovers on a two-year contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he hopes to have Sterry back for the visit of Port Vale, McCann said: “I hope so, it’s just a nerve problem in his back.

"We gave him until 12 o’clock today to be fit and he was still a bit sore. I’m hoping he will be OK, I don’t think it’s anything serious.”

Liam Ravenhill’s return to action in Tuesday’s other friendly win over Middlesbrough Under-21s means Louis Jones, Tom Anderson and transfer-listed Caolan Lavery are the only players yet to feature for Rovers during pre-season.

McCann delivered mixed news on Anderson and Lavery.

He said: “Tom will play against Huddersfield next Tuesday. I have pencilled him in for 45 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All being well we will try and move him onto 60 minutes against Hull the following Tuesday.

"We are looking to try and naturally progress Tom as well because he’s important for us.”

Both Anderson and Lavery have undergone surgery on back and knee injuries respectively.

On Lavery, McCann added: “He’s had a little setback.

"He’s had a little operation with his knee so he’s still five or six weeks away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeper Jones is also still recovering from a broken thumb.