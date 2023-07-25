A team made up of players who will not be involved in tonight’s match against Sheffield Wednesday at the Eco-Power Stadium (7pm kick-off) will feature in the game.

Rovers will also play Huddersfield Town in a behind-closed-doors match next Tuesday ahead of the first game of the season against Harrogate Town a week on Saturday.

On the Boro test, Doncaster boss Grant McCann said: “It’s an in-house game behind closed doors for the lads who won’t play in the evening, so everyone gets 90 minutes.

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick (photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

"The following Tuesday we will play at Huddersfield leading into the Harrogate game, so everybody will get two nineties.”

McCann is planning to field a strong XI against the Owls, with the majority of players selected expected to play 90 minutes.

Rovers will also field a strong side when they host Port Vale in their final friendly on Saturday.

McCann’s new-look team has won two, drawn one and lost one of their four warm-up matches so far.

They were held to a 0-0 draw in their last outing at Scunthorpe on Saturday.

Zain Westbrooke, Tom Anderson, Louis Jones, Liam Ravenhill, Caolan Lavery and Reo Griffiths missed that match through injury.

McCann has no fresh fitness concerns ahead of this evening.

He said: “We have got a couple of knocks and niggles, but nothing serious.