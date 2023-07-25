Doncaster Rovers thrash Middlesbrough Under-21s in pre-season friendly

Kyle Hurst grabbed two goals in the win, while Ben Close, George Miller and Adam Long were also on the scoresheet at Cantley Park.

A different Rovers team will take on Sheffield Wednesday at the Eco-Power Stadium tonight (7pm kick-off).

Boss Grant McCann last week hinted he would play his current strongest XI against the Owls and Saturday’s opponents Port Vale.

Doncaster took an early lead against Boro thanks to Hurst before they were pegged back midway through the first half.

Close restored their advantage before the break with Miller, Long and Hurst all finding the back of the net after half time.

Liam Ravenhill got his first 45 minutes of pre-season action in the match.

Rovers: Ben Bottomley, Charlie Seaman, James Maxwell, Adam Long, Bobby Faulkner, Ben Close, Harrison Biggins, Liam Ravenhill (Justin Bennett, 46), Deji Sotona, Kyle Hurst, George Miller