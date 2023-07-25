News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers thrash Middlesbrough Under-21s in pre-season friendly

A Doncaster Rovers XI beat Middlesbrough Under-21s 5-1 in a behind-closed-doors friendly this afternoon.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 15:49 BST

Kyle Hurst grabbed two goals in the win, while Ben Close, George Miller and Adam Long were also on the scoresheet at Cantley Park.

A different Rovers team will take on Sheffield Wednesday at the Eco-Power Stadium tonight (7pm kick-off).

Boss Grant McCann last week hinted he would play his current strongest XI against the Owls and Saturday’s opponents Port Vale.

Kyle Hurst grabbed two goals in the win.
Doncaster took an early lead against Boro thanks to Hurst before they were pegged back midway through the first half.

Close restored their advantage before the break with Miller, Long and Hurst all finding the back of the net after half time.

Liam Ravenhill got his first 45 minutes of pre-season action in the match.

Rovers: Ben Bottomley, Charlie Seaman, James Maxwell, Adam Long, Bobby Faulkner, Ben Close, Harrison Biggins, Liam Ravenhill (Justin Bennett, 46), Deji Sotona, Kyle Hurst, George Miller

Subs not used: Jake Oram, Max Adamson, Freddie Allen

