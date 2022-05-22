Doncaster Rovers boss confident of more goals from midfield following arrival of Harrison Biggins

And McSheffrey has also hinted that Tommy Rowe will be utilised higher up the pitch and could potentially form a dangerous midfield pairing with Biggins.

Rowe was Rovers’ leading scorer last term with nine goals despite spending much of the campaign at left back.

Harrison Biggins in action for Fleetwood Town. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Rovers ended last season playing a 4-3-3 system with Adam Clayton and loanee Matt Smith operating in front of deep-lying playmaker John Bostock.

"Harrison brings high energy and good legs in midfield,” McSheffrey told Rovers’ YouTube channel. “He can run all day and he can run in beyond.

"And I think he arrives on time from cutbacks and crosses and his finishing ability is really good. He’s composed and he can score a variety of goals so I think he adds goals to our midfield.

"He’s got quality on the ball and he can play anywhere in midfield really. He can sit if you want someone to sit and he can also run in beyond and join in and arrive on time, a bit like Tommy Rowe.

"I think we’ve got the options and ability to play Tommy Rowe higher up and if those two are in midfield then I do feel we add goals in that department.”

Arsenal youngster Smith emerged from a very difficult season with credit but failed to find the net in 49 appearances for Rovers.

Biggins, 26, scored five in 37 appearances for Fleetwood last season.

McSheffrey said: "Matt Smith had a great season for us. I constantly challenged him to get his numbers up in terms of goals, assists and end product.

"But his pressing, covering every blade of grass, and his runs in behind were good.

“I feel that Harrison probably adds that end product now onto that type of play.

"They’re similar players but I think Harrison’s got an eye for goal and more composure in the final third when it comes to putting the ball in the net.”

Former Premier League midfielder Clayton will undoubtedly be a key man next season and Ben Close is also hoping to be fit for the start of pre-season to further bolster Rovers’ midfield ranks.