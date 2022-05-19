Doncaster Rovers announce first signing of summer as midfielder pens two-year deal

Midfielder Biggins arrives at the Eco-Power Stadium on a two-year deal after leaving Fleetwood Town where he spent five years.

The Sheffield-born 26-year-old scored five goals in 37 games for the Cod Army last season.

He is the son of former Stoke City striker Wayne and returns to South Yorkshire after starting his career at Barnsley and Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Harrison Biggins and Gary McSheffrey. Picture: Heather King

The swiftness of the deal represents something of a statement of intent from Rovers following their relegation to League Two – with the club keen to add to the squad before pre-season training and also win back the trust of fans left dismayed by an abject 2021/22 campaign.

"The intention this season is to get this club back into League One," Biggins told Rovers’ official website.

"That's my aim, I want to be successful and I think this is the perfect place to come and get trophies."

Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey said: “He had good options in this division and if he’d hung around he might have had even more but it shows what type of lad he is that he wanted to get the deal done here.

“For us it was about getting someone with the core values that we’re looking for and he ticks pretty much every box.”

Rovers’ head of football operations James Coppinger said: “Harrison is everything we are looking for both as a person and a football player.

“A high energy, forward thinking midfielder with an eye for goal, he is full of character to complement the players we already have at the club.