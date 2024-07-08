Doncaster Rovers Belles' 'new era' sees club return to Eco-Power Stadium
One of the most famous clubs in women's football, it's no understatement to say that the Belles have endured a fallow period in recent times.
They were taken over by Club Doncaster in 2019, shortly after they had withdrawn from the Women's Super League for financial reasons.
They saw home games moved away from DN4, with the team being outposted to Rossington and then Thorne.
After years in the wilderness the club say they are looking up once more and it has been confirmed that their weekend home fixtures in FAWNL Division One North next term will be staged at the Eco-Power Stadium for the first time in the club’s post-WSL era.
Home midweek and cup fixtures will continue to be played at the Chesterfield Poultry Stadium in Moorends.
Belles' chair Chris Wood said: "For four decades the Belles have been at the forefront of the women’s game. The setbacks we have suffered in our recent history do not affect our vision and plans to take the Belles back to where they belong in the game.
“We have seen great growth in supporters coming to the Eco-Power Stadium for the games that were held here late last season - with a 350 per cent increase on games held at Thorne and our other temporary homes in recent years.
"We have loved playing at Thorne but bringing the Belles home to Doncaster and finding a permanent home have always been on the agenda.
"The next step in our journey is to make the Eco-Power Stadium our main home for the Belles. We’re looking forward to giving more supporters the chance to watch our team play. This is part of a collective drive across the club to take the women’s game forward and support sustainable growth of the game so it can thrive in the long term."
The news came just days after it was announced captain Jess Tugby-Andrew had become the first contracted player of the club's "new era".
“Jess is our captain and leader and there is no one more deserving of this," manager Ciaran Toner said. "We’re proud to have her as the first contracted player of this exciting new era."
To cap off a busy week former striker Sophie Brown confirmed her return to the club to take up the newly-created role of player care manager.
Toner added: "With Sophie’s professional background and being part of our existing football family as an ex-Belles player, we feel she’s the ideal person who understands the point of view of the players."
