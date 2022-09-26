Doncaster Rovers Belles boss Nick Buxton admits Pakistan international star Nadia Khan could move on
Doncaster Rovers Belles would not stand in the way of star player Nadia Khan if she had the opportunity to play at a higher level.
Attacking midfielder Khan has recently returned from representing Pakistan at the South Asian Football Federation Championship (SAFF) in Nepal, which is the main international competition for national teams governed by the South Asian Football Federation.
The 21-year-old hotshot enjoyed a fine tournament individually after making her international debut in Pakistan’s opening game against India.
She made history as the country’s first women's player to ever score four goals in an international fixture as Pakistan thrashed The Maldives 7-0 in their final match.
In doing so, Khan also became Pakistan’s joint-highest female scorer of all time in just her third appearance.
Belles boss Nick Buxton said: “You have got to put yourself out there and play at the best standard you want to.
"I don’t think Nadia is any different, she wants to play at a high standard and if anything came in, a big offer, we wouldn’t stand in her way.
"She deserves it.”
Khan also played against the tournament winners, Bangladesh, who were drawn in Pakistan’s group.
Belles currently compete in the fourth tier of women's football in England, The FA Women’s National League Division One Midlands.
Khan joined the club in 2017 and was part of the side beaten 2-1 by Merseyrail in the League Cup yesterday.
Buxton added: “Nadia is brilliant, we kept in touch while she was away.
"It’s been absolutely brilliant for her and for Belles.”
Following their League Cup exit Belles will now enter the FA Women's National League Plate competition.