The 21-year-old forward, who joined the Belles in 2017, almost capped her debut with a dream goal to open the scoring against India only to be denied by a fingertip save.

The match – Pakistan’s first international fixture in eight years – eventually finished 3-0 to India, with Khan playing the full 90 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds-based Khan qualifies to represent Pakistan through her parents.

She and her international teammates are competing in the South Asian Football Federation Championship (SAFF) in Nepal after Pakistan’s international suspension due to undue third-party interference was recently overturned by world football’s governing body, FIFA.

The SAFF Championship is the main international competition for the national teams governed by the South Asian Football Federation.

Wednesday’s match was the first game Pakistan’s women’s team had played since 2014.

Pakistan international Nadia Khan in action for Doncaster Rovers last season.

The country’s men’s side has not played since June 2019.

Khan starred in Belles’ first game of the 2022/23 season away at Lincoln City.

She won two penalties as Andy Butler’s side came away with a 4-3 victory before flying out to Kathmandu to link up with the Pakistan squad.

Pakistan will be back in action on Saturday when they play Bangladesh before taking on the Maldives in their final group-stage game on Tuesday.

Belles have experienced a mixed start to the 22/23 season in the fourth tier of women’s football in England.

After two wins in their opening two games, they lost 2-0 away to Solihull Moors last weekend.