Doncaster Rovers are good enough to play expansive football says Danny Schofield

Doncaster Rovers are good enough to play expansive football, new head coach Danny Schofield believes.

By Steve Jones
10 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2022, 10:51am

Schofield’s first two games in charge have seen Rovers adapt their style to play out from the back and build attacks through a possession-based game.

The move, which appears to have been largely popular, represents a break with the approach under Gary McSheffrey, who claimed Doncaster were not good enough to play expansive football.

Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Close plays a pass against Stevenage.

But Schofield said: “I think they are based on tonight (against Stevenage) and away at Crewe.

"At Crewe I think it was more sporadic. But I thought tonight there was more dominance.

"There’s some talented football players at this club and I think if we expose them to a certain style of play and coach it in a half-decent way they can perform to a good level with this style of football.”

Schofield had just two training sessions to prepare for his first game in charge last Saturday, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

More work on his ideas was put into place during a light training session on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s match.

Although Rovers went down 1-0 against high-flying Stevenage, the performance was full of promise.

Schofield’s wait for a first win in charge of his hometown club continues, however.

He said: “The key thing is the buy-in of the players.

"They have got to believe this way of football wins football games.”

He added: “I do, it’s the only way I know to play football.

"I’m going to stick to it and try and improve as a coach to coach that way.”

Doncaster welcome Gillingham to the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday.

